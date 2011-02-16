Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Rewriting Spider-Man On Broadway, Report

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Deadline
More drama for Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark? Sources tell Deadline that the producers of the troubled musical have hired writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa to rewrite Spider-Man’s book. The book, originally written by Julie Taymor and Glen Berger, has been criticized for lacking the true voice of Spider-Man. Aguirre-Sacasa is currently writing the book to the Charles Strouse and Lee musical It’s a Plane, IT’S SUPERMAN! and has also written Spider-Man comics for Marvel. But with the $65 million musical’s opening in less than a month—it’s been pushed back (for the fifth time) to March 15—Aguirre-Sacasa doesn’t have much time to rework the show, which received disastrous reviews.