Roberto Alomar Banned From MLB After Sexual Misconduct Claim
‘SURPRISED AND UPSET’
Roberto Alomar has been fired as a special assistant to the Toronto Blue Jays and barred from Major League Baseball after a woman filed a complaint accusing him of sexual misconduct, the New York Post reports. The alleged incident is said to have occurred in 2014, although the complaint was filed a few months ago. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who worked above Alomar, said in a statement, “Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB’s policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on the MLB’s Ineligible List are warranted.” Alomar posted a statement on Twitter that reads, “I am disappointed, surprised, and upset with today’s news...My hope is that this allegation can be heard in a venue that will allow me to address the accusation directly.”
Alomar first started playing for the Blue Jays in 1991, where he went on to win two World Series titles. He was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.