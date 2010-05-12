Robin Hood Opens Cannes Film Festival

Under an uncharacteristically gloomy sky, Robin Hood stars Russell Crowe and Cate Blanchett walked the red carpet as their film opened the Cannes Film Festival Wednesday night. Sean Penn, Naomi Watts, Shia LaBeouf, Carey Mulligan, Michael Douglas, Kate Beckinsale, and Javier Bardem are also expected to show at the 12-day movie fest—if they’re able to make it through the Iceland volcano’s cloud of ash. Mick Jagger will be in attendance for the documentary about Exile on Main Street, the album the Rolling Stones made in Cannes; he’ll join his daughter, Georgia, who flew in days earlier to model for Chanel in Saint-Tropez. Hotly anticipated movies showing at the festival this year include Fair Game, about CIA agent Valerie Plame, Woody Allen’s You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, and two films about the financial industry: Inside Job, a documentary about the financial crisis in 2008, and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, the sequel to Oliver Stone’s 1987 classic.
