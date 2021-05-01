Gross Election-Eve Robocall Accuses TX Frontrunner of Murdering Her Hubby
STOOPING EXTRA LOW
In a sign of how dirty political campaigns have become, an anonymous robocall circulated on Friday, on the eve of a special election in Texas, accusing the frontrunner, Susan Wright, of murdering her husband. Ron Wright died of COVID-19 in February, which triggered the election for his seat representing Texas’ 6th congressional district. His wife, Susan, is the current frontrunner to fill the seat. But she was forced to condemn the disgusting, unfounded robocall, which accused her of deliberately catching the coronavirus so she could spread it to her husband, who was battling cancer. “She is now running for Congress to cover it up,” says the caller, who accused Wright of collecting her husband’s life insurance policy.
According to the Dallas Morning News, it remains unclear who was behind the automated call. “This is illegal, immoral, and wrong,” Wright said in a statement. “Someone is attacking my late husband, the love of my life, a man who gave me such joy in life. I will not let darkness rule.”