Damon Dash Accused of Sexual Battery in $50-Million Lawsuit
Photographer Monique Bunn is accusing music producer Damon Dash of sexual battery—and claims he tried to silence her with a supposed “deal” for a docuseries about her life. According to a $50-million lawsuit first obtained by TheWrap, Bunn claims she woke to Dash touching her breasts and buttocks following a photo shoot for his fashion company. Bunn says she was asleep in Dash’s daughter’s room during the incident. “Dash was wearing a robe and had no underwear on. Dash had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all day,” the lawsuit alleges of Dash, a co-founder of Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records. It's not the first time Dash has faced such accusations. In 2004, former model Kirstie Thompson claimed Dash forced himself on her after a party in Brazil. Manhattan court records indicate the case was dismissed a year later after Thompson failed to attend a compliance conference.