Rock Band ‘All Time Low’ Denies Allegations of Sexually Abusing Minors
NEW LOW
U.S. pop-punk band All Time Low has hit back at allegations of sexual abuse, including accusations that guitarist Jack Barakat assaulted a girl from when she was 15 years old until she was 21. In a viral TikTok post, a woman alleged that the band invited her onto their tour bus when she was 13 and pushed her to engage in inappropriate behavior, like taking off her bra for “their nasty collection” and offering her beers. Another woman also came forward, alleging Barakat sexually assaulted her from 2011 onwards, alleging that another band member witnessed the abuse but did nothing.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the band called the claims “absolutely and unequivocally false.” They said they’re pursuing legal action and “cannot and will not fuel or amplify lies that only cloud and distort the true stories of those who need to be heard and represented.”