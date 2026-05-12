Rock Legend Delivers Two-Word Verdict on Trump to King

Rock legend Sir Rod Stewart has appeared to deliver a scathing two-word verdict on President Donald Trump directly to King Charles’ face.

Charles attended The King’s Trust 50th anniversary celebration in London on Monday. The charity has helped over 1.3 million young people access education, employment and training since the monarch launched it in 1976.

The King greeted a line-up of celebrity guests at the event, including Stewart and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

King Charles III meets with Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood at A King's Trust Celebration at the Royal Albert Hall, London, Britain, May 11, 2026. Aaron Chown/via REUTERS

While greeting the King, Stewart, 81, appeared to label Trump a “little ratbag.”

Stewart said of the U.S. state visit after shaking the King’s hand, “May I say, well done in the Americas,” according to the Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, and additionally reported in The Times.

“You were superb. Absolutely superb. You put that little ratbag in his place.”

The King, who traditionally remains politically neutral, appeared to smile at Stewart’s remark, while the musician laughed.

Stewart appeared to continue talking, The Times reported. “Exactly, that’s it—it went right over his head, right over his head.”

Charles made an unclear comment to Stewart before the musician turned to Queen Camilla and said, “I was just congratulating your husband on his wonderful performance in the Americas, so great, so brave, so proud.”

The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Stewart and the White House for comment.

King Charles met with Trump during a state visit to America last month. The visit was designed to reinforce U.S. and U.K. relations.

Rod Stewart greets King Charles. ADRIAN DENNIS/via REUTERS

During a speech at the White House, Charles pointed out the “indispensable alliance” between the United State and United Kingdom and reminded Trump that America might be “speaking French” if not for the Brits.

At a Congress address, Charles called on America’s continued defense of Ukraine and stressed the importance of NATO. He also gave the president a vintage golden bell with “TRUMP” written on it.

Stewart was knighted in 2016 by Prince William, receiving the honor for his services to music and charity.

The musician was previously friendly with Trump and has been pictured with him several times over the years.

Record label boss Clive Davis, Donald Trump, Rod Stewart and his former wife Rachel Hunter ini the 1990s. L. Cohen/WireImage

However, in a video posted on Instagram in January, Stewart called out “draft-dodger Trump” for questioning the courage of NATO troops who served in Afghanistan.

“We lost over 400 of our guys,” Stewart said. “Think about their parents. Think about it. And Trump calls them almost like cowards. It’s unbearable.”

Stewart was reacting to an interview Trump gave to Fox News in January, where he said of NATO, “We’ve never needed them. We have never really asked anything of them… You know, they’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that. And they did ‚ they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

Trump was forced to walk back the comments after U.K. Prime Minister called his remarks “insulting and frankly, appalling.”

Last June, Stewart said the 79-year-old changed after he became president.

“I’m not a great fan of Trump,” he told Radio Times. “I knew him very, very well. I used to go to his house.”

Stewart said he remains neighbors with Trump in Florida.

Musicians Rod Stewart and Kenny G with Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1998. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“I live literally half a mile away,” he said. “We’re both on the beach. I used to go to his Christmas parties. He’s always been a bit of a man’s man. I liked him for that. But he didn’t, as far as I’m concerned, treat women very well. But since he became president, he became another guy. Somebody I didn’t know.”

When asked if he still counted Trump as a friend, Stewart said, “No, I can’t any more. As long as he’s selling arms to the Israelis–and he still is. How’s that war ever gonna stop?”

In the interview last June, Stewart admitted he had stopped criticizing Trump on stage when playing in the U.S.