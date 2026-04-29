King Charles Gifts Trump an Unexpected Historical Object

King Charles has gifted President Donald Trump with one of his favorite things–something made of gold with his name printed on it.

Trump, 79, hosted King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, at the White House on Tuesday for a dinner to honor the links between the U.S. and the U.K. ahead of America’s 250th celebrations.

The King gave a speech at the event where he discussed the history of NATO and AUKUS, the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the U.K. and the U.S.

He then gifted the president a bell from a submarine named the HMS Trump, which was launched from a British shipyard in 1944 and played a “critical role” in the Pacific War, according to the King.

Britain's King Charles points at the bell he presented to U.S. President Donald Trump. Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS

“I am delighted to present to you as a personal gift, the original bell which hung on the conning tower of your valiant namesake,” the monarch said.

“May it stand as a testament to our nation’s shared history and shining future. Should you ever need to get hold of us, just give us a ring.”

The historic bell gifted from King Charles to Donald Trump. Reuters

The large gold bell, with “TRUMP 1944″ on it, had been sitting at the back of the stage and was uncovered when the King referenced it.

Trump, a longtime fan of gold objects, appeared to be thrilled with his royal gift. He even left his seat, next to wife, Melania, and directly in front of the monarch, to stand to the side of the platform once the bell was unveiled. He stood there for four minutes until the speech ended.

At the conclusion of the King’s speech, non-drinker Trump clinked champagne glasses with the monarch and could be heard saying, “Great job.” When the King pointed to his gift, Trump said, “it’s so beautiful.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Britain's King Charles speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Camilla listen at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS

Trump previously received another gold gift on Monday, when the British ambassador to the U.S. gave his administration of a large, gold-framed coin to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

“A lasting symbol of friendship, history and partnership,” the British Embassy wrote of the bespoke, commemorative coin in a post on X. It was produced by the Royal Mint, and is silver with a gold-plated bronze frame.

A close-up of the gold-framed coin X/UKinUSA

While it is unclear where Trump’s new gold bell and coin will be displayed, they would be right at home in the Oval Office.

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s gift to President Donald Trump was a plaque with a gold base. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook presented Trump with a plaque with a 24-karat gold base last year, while Swiss billionaires gave Trump a gold Rolex desk clock and an engraved gold bar worth $130,000 in November.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave Trump a gold-plated globe last December, calling it the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.