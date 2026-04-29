King Charles Butters Trump Up With Even More Gold

The British ambassador to the U.S. on Monday presented to the Trump administration a large, gold-framed coin marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The gift, which coincided with the four-day state visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, was given by British Ambassador Christian Turner to Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley.

“A lasting symbol of friendship, history and partnership,” the British Embassy wrote of the bespoke, commemorative coin in a post on X.

The two ambassadors hold the commemorative coin on Monday. X/UKinUSA

A close-up of the gold-framed coin X/UKinUSA

“Around the edge, the coin records the succession of American Presidents and British Monarchs since 1776, including Queen Elizabeth II and His Majesty King Charles III, reinforcing a story of continuity, shared history and enduring ties across generations,” the post continued.

The U.K.'s gold-plated commemorative coin was presented on Monday. X/UKinUSA

“From the portrait of His Majesty The King to the high relief American eagle emerging on the reverse, every detail tells a story of independence, partnership and the values that continue to unite our two nations.”

The Royal Mint produced the coin, which is silver with a gold-plated bronze frame.

It’s unclear where the coin will be displayed. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the item would fit right in anywhere in the Oval Office, which Trump has been filling with much more gold than his predecessors.

Trump with King Charles and plenty of gold pieces on the wall and mantle during their Tuesday meeting. Chris Jackson/via REUTERS

A commemorative 24-karat gold coin will also be minted for America’s 250th celebration, and will likely depict Trump leaning over the Resolute Desk.

Trump personally approved the design of the one-dollar coin, a U.S. Mint official told The Washington Post. The coin could be up to three inches in diameter.

Chamberlain Harris, the White House’s deputy director of Oval Office operations, told the Post that Trump’s likeness would be “very strong and very tough.”

“I think the larger the better, and the largest of that circulation, I think, would be his preference,” he said.

Trump is also putting his face on the inside of a limited number of U.S. passports to mark the country’s 250th anniversary.