President Donald Trump halted his speech in front of King Charles to deviate from world history to his favorite topic in the world.

Trump, 79, hosted King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, at the White House on Tuesday for a dinner to honor the links between the U.S. and the U.K. ahead of America’s 250th celebrations.

At one moment, Trump appeared to stray from his prepared remarks, and referenced another invited guest, Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy. This month, McIlroy won his second consecutive Masters Tournament, scoring praise from the president at the time.

Britain's King Charles and U.S. President Donald Trump talk during a state dinner for Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

As Trump read his script that covered everything from planting an American flag on the moon and raising the Union Jack above Antarctica, he compared the U.S. and U.K. by referencing a shared “unstoppable daring, this unconquerable courage.” He then ad-libbed, “It really is. It’s unconquerable.”

The president then fully deviated, “And speaking of that, where’s Rory McIlroy? Can you stand up, Rory?”

As the diners cheered the golfer, Trump said of his recent victory, “That was unconquerable courage. That was very good, Rory.”

Northern Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy stands at the State Dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to honor Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

“I had to interrupt my speech ‘cos I watched that man win a tournament,” Trump said. “That was a tough one. Congratulations. Very proud of you. All right. Now, I’ll get back to my speech Rory, okay?”