‘Jealous’ Trump Reacts to King Charles’ Brutal Speech

President Donald Trump was unable to hide his jealousy when he and first lady Melania Trump welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House for a state dinner on Tuesday night.

Addressing reporters outside the White House following the royal couple’s arrival, Trump complimented King Charles’ address to Congress earlier in the day in which he delivered sharp rebukes of the American president’s leadership style.

“He made a great speech,” Trump told reporters while pointing to the king. “I was very jealous.”

Trump said he was “jealous” of King Charles' speech to Congress after welcoming him to the White House. Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

They were flanked on both sides by their wives, both dressed in pink; the queen in Fiona Clare and Melania Trump in Christian Dior Haute Couture.

In his address at the dinner, Trump once again referenced the king’s speech to Congress.

“I want to congratulate Charles on having made a fantastic speech today at Congress,” Trump said. “He got the Democrats to stand, I’ve never been able to do that, I couldn’t believe it,” he added to rapturous applause.

“They liked him more than they’ve ever liked any Republican, or Democrat, actually,” he continued. “Not an easy thing to do, it’s a tough place.”