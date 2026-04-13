Trump Self-Soothes With Golf as Peace Hopes Fall Apart

Donald Trump retreated to his Florida golf club over the weekend for some self-soothing after Vice President JD Vance shanked a critical ceasefire deal with Iran.

Trump, 79, posted on Truth Social on Sunday to label Iran’s expanded control of the Strait of Hormuz “EXTORTION” and stated that U.S. Navy ships will blockade any ships trying to enter or leave the critical passage for global oil supplies from Monday morning.

While Vance was sent to Pakistan to conduct the key negotiations, the president was caught on camera having some downtime at his Trump National Doral golf club in Miami on Sunday before heading back to Washington.

President Donald Trump met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as soon as he deplaned from Air Force One at an airstrip adjacent to the so-called “Alligator Alcatraz” in the Everglades. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The footage of Trump entering his Miami golf club was shared by several MAGA social media users, including Florida-based political & cultural commentator Linda Catalina. The influencer and content creator has over 180,000 followers on Instagram and has proudly pinned a photo taken with Trump in 2022. “Nice surprise today by the greatest of all time,” Catalina wrote in her Instagram post of the footage, accompanied by a goat emoji.

Clad in golf wear, including a white polo shirt with “MAGA” printed on the back, Trump was spotted spending time with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis, Florida’s first lady.

Trump's picturesque Doral golf club during day two of LIV Golf Miami in April 2025. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The informal meeting comes as DeSantis is being touted as a possible replacement for Pam Bondi as Attorney General. The role is currently being filled by Todd Blanche.

The White House confirmed that Trump spent time with DeSantis and his wife on Sunday. The Daily Has contacted the White House for additional comment.

Barron Trump’s best friend Bo Loudon also shared a video on X of Trump walking over to the table where DeSantis was seated.

In the footage, the president is greeted by applause and cheers, and sits next to DeSantis. A woman asks, “Did he play good?”

The next few seconds of the audio are inaudible until Trump then jokes, “I’d give up everything to have his [inaudible]... I’d give up the presidency.” His audience laughs at the apparent joke.

Loudon, 19, a prominent pro-Trump influencer also weighed in on the president “STUNNING” supporters with his “custom made” polo short with the presidential seal.

“Trump is the most stylish President EVER,” Loudon wrote. The nepo baby is the son of conservative media personality, Gina, and a former Missouri state senator, John. They are both members of Trump’s resort Mar-a-Lago.

MAGA influencer Bo Loudon shares footage of Trump's fashion. screen grab

More footage posted online from Doral on Sunday shows Trump, flanked by his security detail, shaking hands with supporters at the club and posting for a selfie.

Trump later used his Truth Social to congratulate Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy on his back-to-back Masters victories, indicating he has already pencilled in a return to Doral. The Miami Championship is scheduled to be played at Trump National Doral on from April 31.

“With each year, Rory is becoming more and more a LEGEND!,” Trump wrote. “I look forward to watching him compete in two weeks at Doral.”

The president also posted an undated archival photo of himself with McIlroy and his father Gerry, who he said was “also a very good Golfer.”

Donald Trump shares a photo of himself with Rory McIlroy and his father. screen grab

The pair have a long history. In 2017, McIlroy defended himself on X after being invited to play with the president at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida.

“This wasn’t an endorsement nor a political statement of any kind,” the 27-year-old Northern Irishman posted. “It was, quite simply, a round of golf.”

After the backlash, he noted “I’ve traveled all over the world and have been fortunate enough to befriend people from many different countries, beliefs and cultures. To be called a fascist and a bigot by some people just for spending time in someone’s company is ridiculous.”

Donald Trump with Rory McIlroy at Trump National Doral Blue Monster Course in 2016. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Trump spent Saturday at a UFC fight in Florida surrounded by guests that included his son Donald Jr., Secretary of State Marco Rubio, podcaster Joe Rogan and rapper Vanilla Ice.

Trump had already waved off the high-stakes discussions between Vance and Iran earlier in the day, telling reporters, “I don’t care.”

“Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me,” he added.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews after returning from Florida, Trump said of Iran returning to negotiations, “I don’t care if they come back or not. If they don’t come back, I’m fine.”