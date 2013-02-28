Rodman and Kim Jong-un: Friends for Life?

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Wow, this sounds like a wacky buddy comedy. Former NBA star Dennis Rodman reportedly told North Korean dictator that he “had a friend for life,” according to a delegation spokesman. Rodman and Kim watched an exhibition basketball game between players from the U.S. and North Korea play in mixed teams, Alex Detrick, a spokesman for the VICE media company told the Associated Press. It’s unclear what they discussed, but Detrick said that Rodman told Kim, “You have a friend for life.” Kim is said to be a die-hard basketball fan, and Rodman is in the country with three Harlem Globetrotters and a VICE television crew to film a documentary about life in North Korea for HBO.