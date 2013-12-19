CHEAT SHEET
    Rodman Balling in N. Korea

    BASKETBALL DIPLOMACY

    Kyodo/Reuters

    The recent execution of Kim Jong Un’s second in command didn’t make a dent in the blossoming friendship between the North Korean leader and the basketball has-been, Dennis Rodman, who arrived in the country Thursday to train the national team. The aging bad-boy told reporters he doesn’t fear for his safety in the communist country, and reiterated his hope that basketball would bring the feuding nations together. “I hope this is going to engage American people, especially Obama, to just to try to talk to them," he said.

