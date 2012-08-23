Rodney King Died From Drowning

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at TMZ
The death report for Rodney King was released Thursday, and TMZ has announced that it lists several substances that were in King’s system at the time of his death. According to the document, traces of alcohol, cocaine, marijuana, and PCP were found. The PCP is “interesting,” TMZ says, as a theory surfaced at the time of his 1991 beating that Rodney “displayed superhuman strength because he was on PCP at the time.” (Subsequent blood tests, however, failed to confirm that theory.) King was discovered dead at the bottom of his pool on June 17. The report still lists “accidental drowning” as the cause of death.