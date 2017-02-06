CHEAT SHEET
    Rodrigo Duterte to Catholics: ‘Join Me’ in Hell

    A day after Catholic leaders criticized Rodrigo Duterte over his drug policies and extrajudicial killings of suspected dealers, the Philippines president responded by telling Catholics to “join” him in Hell. “You Catholics, if you believe in your priests and bishops, you stay with them. If you want to go to heaven, they go to them,” Duterte said. “Now, if you want to end drugs... I will go to Hell. Come join me.” The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines issused a harsh sermon Sunday that characterized Duterte’s war on drug dealers as a “reign of terror in many places of the poor.”

