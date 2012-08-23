Roe v. Wade to Planned Parenthood: The History of Abortion Rights in America (PHOTOS)

Back Story

The Daily Beast looks back at the evolution of abortion rights in America.

Laura Colarusso

AP Photos

AP Photos

1973: Roe v. Wade

Bettmann / Corbis (left); Bill Janscha / AP Photos

1974: The Vatican Weighs In

Bettmann-Corbis

1976: The Hyde Amendment

Diana Walker, Time & Life Pictures / Getty Images

1977-1980: Fight Over Public Funding

Jim Mone / AP Photos

1983: Parental Consent and Other Restrictions

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

1989: Public Facilities Challenge

Susan Steinkamp / Corbis

1991: Rust v. Sullivan

Steven L. Nelson / AP Photos

1992: Planned Parenthood v. Casey

Ralf-Finn Hestoft / Corbis

1993: The Murder of Dr. David Gunn

Barry Thumma / AP Photos

The 1990s: Violence at Clinics

Joel Stettenheim / Corbis

2000: Stenberg v. Carhart

Najlah Feanny-Hicks / Saba-Corbis

2003: Partial Birth Abortion Ban

Jeffrey Haderthauer / AP Photos

2007: Gonzales v. Carhart

Jonathan Ernst / Getty Images

2009: The Murder of Dr. George Tiller

Kelly Glasscock / Getty Images

2009: The Stupak-Pitts Amendment

Alex Brandon / AP Photos

2011: State Abortion Restrictions

Steve Helber / AP Photos

2011: South Dakota’s Waiting Period

Chet Brokaw / AP Photos

2011-2012: Several States Enact Sonogram Laws

LM Otero / AP Photos

2012: Personhood Ballot Initiatives and Bills

Sue Ogrocki

2012: Arizona’s Abortion Bill

Ross D. Franklin / AP Photos

2012: Vagina-gate

2012: New Regulations for Abortion Providers

Timothy Clary, AFP / Getty Images