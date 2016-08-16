Roger Ailes to Advise Trump

CHEAT SHEET
Roger Ailes is advising Donald Trump ahead of the impending presidential debates, The New York Times reports. The first debate is set for Sept. 26 on Long Island. Ailes was brought on to assist for the debates specifically, sources told the Times, but his role may be extended longer. Ailes was forced to resign as chief of Fox News after news broke of multiple sexual-harassment allegations against him, including by former anchor Gretchen Carlson. The investigation led to his ousting, in addition to a reported $40 million exit agreement. It’s not yet clear if Ailes will be paid by the Trump campaign. Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign chairman, is not being paid.