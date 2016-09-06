Roger Ailes Won’t Pay Gretchen Carlson a Cent

Roger Ailes will not pay any portion of the millions owed to Gretchen Carlson as part of a settlement of her lawsuit alleging the former Fox News CEO sexually harassed her before firing her from the network. 21st Century Fox and Carlson agreed upon a $20-million settlement, multiple outlets reported Tuesday, ending a two-month saga that ultimately included the ousting of Ailes from the network he built. Ailes’s attorney Susan Estrich said in a statement that while the ex-Fox chief will not issue any statement on the settlement, any reports that he will contribute to the settlement are inaccurate. New York magazine’s Gabriel Sherman reported shortly thereafter that a 21st Century Fox executive had confirmed that, indeed, the company will pay the full settlement; Ailes will not at all be held financially culpable.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10