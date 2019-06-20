Roger Stone Violated Gag Order on Social Media, Prosecutors Say

A federal judge is requesting an immediate hearing for Roger Stone over allegations the former Trump adviser violated his gag order through social media posts this week. Prosecutors say Stone posted comments on Instagram and Facebook about his case and appeared to invite media outlets to cover the matter. The comments are said to be a violation of Stone’s conditions of release, which were decided upon in February. Stone was prohibited from making any social media posts about the special counsel's investigation or his own case after he posted a photo to Instagram depicting the judge with crosshairs behind her. Stone, who is awaiting trial on charges he lied about secretly contacting WikiLeaks in 2016 and obstructed the Russia investigation, has been allowed to stay at his residence in Florida until his November trial.