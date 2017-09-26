Roger Stone: I Didn’t Name My WikiLeaks Intermediary in House Intel Committee Interview
DEFIANT
Roger Stone, the Republican political operative with close ties to President Trump, said on Tuesday that he declined to name his WikiLeaks intermediary during an interview with the House Intelligence Committee. “That’s the only question I declined to answer,” Stone told reporters after his interview with the committee, which is investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. Stone said the individual is a journalist, and that he could not reveal the person’s identity because they had an agreement that it would be off the record. Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX), who is leading the panel’s Russia probe, declined to speak with reporters after the interview but said Stone’s remarks at the podium were “very accurate.” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the committee’s ranking member, also appeared to confirm Stone’s account of the testimony, saying “there was one significant area” in which “Stone was unwilling to answer our questions,” adding: “We hope he will cooperate in the future. If not, it will be necessary to subpoena him to bring him back to answer those questions.” Schiff did not answer reporters’ questions about whether that “significant area” was regarding Stone’s intermediary, but Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) said later Tuesday that he was the member who asked the question, calling it “critical in explaining his connection with Wikileaks.”
—Andrew Desiderio