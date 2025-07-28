Roger Stone Says His Dogs Were ‘Purposely Poisoned’

Longtime Republican political operative and Trump ally Roger Stone wrote in a social media post that someone had intentionally poisoned his two Yorkshire terriers.

“Yes, it’s true,” Stone wrote on the social media platform X. “While I was in Washington, someone purposely tried to poison our dogs Mimi and Pee Wee 2.0, but they have survived after several days in the animal hospital and thousands of dollars worth of veterinary bills. Sick!”

Yes it's true. while I was in Washington, someone purposely tried to poison our dogs Mimi and Pee Wee 2.0 but they have survived after several days in the animal hospital and thousands of dollars worth of veterinary bills. Sick ! pic.twitter.com/1pO5ZFkGPn — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) July 27, 2025

The self-declared dog fanatic did not provide any other details about the incident.

MAGA personality Laura Loomer, however, shared the post and wrote, “Sick. Give the death penalty to all animal abusers.”

The irony is that Stone himself famously threatened to kidnap a service dog during the House Intelligence Committee’s probe into whether President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election.

A brief refresh: In July 2016, Russian intelligence officers hacked the Democratic National Committee’s computer systems and delivered troves of emails to WikiLeaks, which published the damaging materials online.

Stone acted as a kind of back channel between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks, alerting the campaign when new batches of information were set to be released.

One of Stone’s sources of WikiLeaks information was Randy Credico, a radio talk show host who had the group’s founder, Julian Assange, on his show. Throughout the summer and fall, the two men exchanged messages about pending WikiLeaks info dumps, according to a federal indictment against Stone.

Roger Stone threatened to kidnap Randy Credico's service dog back in 2018. The Washington Post/Getty

However, Stone told the House Intelligence Committee that he and Credico had not exchanged any texts or emails. Months later, Credico was subpoenaed to testify before the committee, and Stone urged him “do a ‘Frank Pentangeli,’” a reference to a mobster in The Godfather: Part II who lies to a congressional committee to protect mob boss Michael Corleone.

Credico originally refused, prompting Stone to threaten him and his service dog, Bianca, a small white breed known as a coton de tulear.

“I have a constitutional right to call you a lightweight pantywaist c---sucker drunk a--hole piece of s--- and I just did You are a rat. A stoolie,” Stone wrote in an April 2018 email. “You backstab your friends-run your mouth my lawyers are dying Rip you to shreds. I’m going to take that dog away from you.”

“You don’t have a constitutional right to threaten me and especially not threaten my dog … You crossed a red line,” Credico wrote back.

Randy Credico brought his dog Bianca to court in September 2018 when he testified before special counsel Robert Mueller's grand jury. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Credico ultimately refused to speak to the House committee and asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Eventually, though, he was subpoenaed as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s election interference.

He obtained permission in September 2018 to bring Bianca to court while he testified to Mueller’s grand jury about his dealings with Stone, CNBC reported.

Stone was ultimately indicted for lying to Congress and witness tampering, and Credico took the stand in November 2019.

He read the threatening email aloud in court, and he told jurors he didn’t have a wife or kids but that Bianca had been by his side for 12 years, PBS News reported.

Roger Stone blames Steve Bannon for testifying against him as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

After Credico, Trump’s former strategist, Steve Bannon, testified that Stone had bragged about his ties to WikiLeaks and Assange.

“The campaign had no official access to WikiLeaks or to Julian Assange,” Bannon said. “But Roger would be considered if we needed an access point.”

Stone was convicted of obstruction, making false statements to Congress, and tampering with a witness. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison. Trump commuted his prison sentence before it could begin, but Stone continued to hold a grudge against Bannon for supposedly ratting him out to the feds.

All of which brings us back to poor Mimi and Pee Wee 2.0.

In response to Stone’s social media post saying his dogs had been poisoned, a MAGA user wrote, “Horrible! Wonder if Steve Bannon was anywhere near your home?”

“Good question,” Stone replied.