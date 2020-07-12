The Constitutional Amendment That Could Save Us From the Next Trump

For much of Donald Trump’s presidency, the phrase “Imagine if Obama had” served as a reminder of the double standards and hypocrisy required to defend Trump’s rhetoric and actions.

But when it comes to the most recent example of hypocritical corruption, the pardoning of his longtime friend and “partner-in-crime” Roger Stone—who was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering in the course of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Trump —we can look back a few more years and ask, “What if Bill Clinton did it?”

And we can answer that question, by virtue of the fact that Clinton actually did it, if “it” is abusing his pardon power to help out his friends and cronies. For younger (or more forgetful) readers, a recap is in order: