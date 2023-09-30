Roger Waters Hits Back at Antisemitism Claims in New Documentary
‘MISREPRESENTATION’
Pink Floyd’s co-founder Roger Waters has responded to a documentary accusing him of antisemitism, blasting the project as an “unapologetic piece of propaganda.” The 37-minute video was assembled by the Campaign Against Antisemitism and released on YouTube on Wednesday, accusing Waters of a history of antisemitic actions and statements. “All my life I have used the platform my career has given me to support causes I believe in,” Waters said in a statement posted to his website. “The film totally distorts and misrepresents my views about the Israeli state and its political ideology, Zionism. It relies on a definition of antisemitism that sees criticising Israel as inherently antisemitic and assumes that Zionism is an essential element in Jewish identity.”