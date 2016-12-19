‘Rogue One’ Dominates Weekend Box Office

Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story owned the weekend box office, with a stunning $290 million worldwide debut. The film, which details events that take place right before the events of the first Star Wars film in 1977, raked in $155 million in North America alone. It opened in 4,100 theaters throughout the U.S. With an already impressive global debut, the film will likely get a huge boost on Jan. 6 when it opens in China. The Star Wars spinoff tells the story of how the Rebel Alliance stole the secret plans to the evil Death Star, focusing not on the Skywalker family but on entirely new characters, including Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso and Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor. The movie is expected to get fans excited about Star Wars’ Episode VIII, which is due to open one year from now.
