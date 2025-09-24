Chuck Schumer briefly lost all command of the English language during an MSNBC appearance Wednesday morning. “Do Republican leaders on the Hill want that meeting to take place, though?” Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough asked the 74-year-old Senate minority leader, referring to prospective talks on how to end the ongoing Senate standoff over stopgap funding proposals. “That’s a good Chuck…” Schumer replied, simultaneously appearing to confuse his name own name with the word “question” while inadvertently also congratulating himself in the third person. “I’m the Chuck,” he said in an attempt to shrug off the gaffe, looking at the host and saying “Joe” to remind viewers at home, and perhaps himself, of the network mainstay’s name. The embarrassing verbal flub comes amid growing dissatisfaction within the Democratic Party over its current leadership, and outside speculation about whether now may be the time to allow a younger candidate to take the reins, with 35-year-old Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being floated as a possibility.
Former NFL Star Rudi Johnson wrote a motivational message to Virginia youth last week, days before his suicide. Johnson, who grew up in Virginia, played at Auburn University for a year before spending the majority of his eight-year career in the NFL with the Bengals. Before his death, he was reported to have been struggling with a mental health issue which may have been linked to CTE, a progressive neurodegenerative disease caused by repetitive brain trauma. The NFL star, 45, addressed the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025 in a taped message. “I just want to say dream big, shoot for the stars, stay focused, never give up. And one more thing: For all the kids from Chesterfield County, I’ll be watching for the next star to be born,” he continued. Johnson was passionate about speaking to the young and uplifting his community through his philanthropic work.
‘Laguna Beach’ Reunion With Original Cast Set for 20th Anniversary
Roku has announced the reunion of the cast of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary since its premiere. The 2006 MTV reality show aimed to document the lives of high schools in Orange County, California.Roku has left longtime fans anticipating Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, and Kristin Cavallari back on their screens. The show was later made into a spin-off, The Hills, featuring Lauren Conrad. The former reality star wrote in an Instagram caption, “Let’s go back to the beginning.” The special will include untold behind-the-scenes stories and the cast’s reaction to the show’s present-day return. “It defined a generation of pop culture and paved the way for the reality genre as we know it,” the head of Roki Originals said. The two-hour reunion special will debut in 2026
Matthew McConaughey’s mother had a strange request following her husband’s death after they had sex. The Dallas Buyers Club actor’s mother, Mary Kathleen “Kay” McConaughey, wanted his father carried out “in his birthday suit” after his fatal heart attack, McConaughey wrote in his 2020 book, Greenlights. McConaughey, 55, recalled his mom’s words as his father, James Donald McConaughey’s body was taken out of their house covered in a sheet. McConaughey said his mom pulled off the sheet, saying “‘That’s Big Jim, he’s gonna go out how he went. Don’t be trying to cover up how he went out. He’s in his birthday suit and he’s right there. Don’t be covering that man up!’” James always wished to die making love to Kay, McConaughey said in a Saturday interview with The Guardian about his new book, Poems & Prayers. McConaughey’s dad died back in 1992 at the age of 62. The couple had a turbulent relationship in which they were “married three times, divorced twice,” the Interstellar actor said. McConaughey speculated that his parents “just needed some breaks for each other.”
A Marvel insider has revealed exactly what caused Spider-Man star Tom Holland to be rushed to the hospital after a botched stunt saw him treated for a concussion last week. “The accident wasn’t as bad as people think,” a source told The Sun. “A line snapped on a pull ring, and he got a bump on his bounce. Filming was supposed to start again in London on Thursday, but for now the production team has been told to stand down for two weeks. Tom has been taking it easy as he had a suspected concussion, and no one wants him to rush back to set.” The source claimed the injury was simply a “minor setback,” and wouldn’t affect the release date of the upcoming Spider-Man film Brand New Day, which is due for release in July 2026. Shortly after the incident, Holland was spotted attending a charity gala with co-star and fiancée Zendaya, which his father Dominic also attended. When asked about the injury, Holland Sr. told those in attendance that his son would be taking a break from filming “for a while” to ensure his recovery went smoothly.
Fans attending the Ryder Cup’s opening day on Friday have been prohibited from bringing range finders into the event due to “enhanced security measures” due to President Donald Trump’s plans to attend. The ban on range finders, which are commonly used to map out how far the ball is from the hole, comes a little over a year after the Pennsylvania assassination attempt of Trump. About 20 minutes before the Butler rally began, Trump’s would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks was spotted by an officer using a range finder. The Ryder Cup has also banned people in the first tee grandstand or clubhouse area from bringing large umbrellas, portable folding chairs, torch-style lighters, large vaping devices, metal/hard plastic insulated beverage containers, laptops and tablets. Fans should also expect to go through TSA-style screening points at the entrance and throughout the event itself. To accommodate these additional measures, Ryder Cup officials have decided to open the gates at 5 a.m. on Friday and told fans that they should expect delays due to increased security. All of this prep comes after Trump’s arrival at the U.S. Open caused the men’s singles final match to be delayed by nearly 50 minutes.
An assistant teacher has been arrested after allegedly using a “poop-spray” to stink up a high school in North Carolina, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Alexander Lewis, 32, purchased the pungent liquid, designed to smell like fecal matter, and daubed it all over the halls at West Florence High School. So strong was the odor that students complained of nausea and dizziness, with one student’s parents claiming it triggered their child’s asthma, prompting multiple trips to the doctor. “Personally, as a student, every time I go to my second block class, I walk up the stairwell and immediately, teachers are covering their noses and their mouths, coughing because of the smell,” a student told ABC. ”I got physically sick the other day because of the smell; I feel like I’m going to pass out because I get so lightheaded and so dizzy.” After spending $55,000 on inspecting nearby gas lines, propane systems, and air conditioning units, the school eventually identified Lewis as the culprit after he was spotted spraying the liquid on the school’s surveillance systems, and was arrested and charged with causing malicious injury. The teacher claims the spray bottle merely contained a lemon-flavored hand sanitizer. “It’s frustrating this gentleman was responsible for our kids, and I would love to have him say why he did it, and why he continued to do it after he learned kids were getting sick,” one parent said.
A vast sinkhole, estimated to be 160 feet deep, enveloped a large section of road in Bangkok on Wednesday, swallowing three cars whole and forcing locals to evacuate. Footage of the dramatic moment, believed to have been triggered by the construction of an underground railway, saw the road’s surface slowly subsiding, dragging down electricity poles and water pipes while nearby drivers frantically tried to escape the growing chasm. Although there were no casualties, a tow truck belonging to a nearby police station was claimed by the sinkhole, along with two more vehicles that were unable to escape in time. A hospital that bordered the chasm was left structurally intact, but it announced that it would be closing its outpatient services for two days until the situation was stabilized. Officials have cut off water and electricity in the area to prevent further damage. Bangkok officials say they are working to repair the hole as quickly as possible, due to fears that heavy rainfall caused by the ongoing monsoon season could exacerbate the situation.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan reignited his feud with President Donald Trump this week, blasting the U.S. president as “racist, sexist and Islamophobic.” His comments come after Trump accused him of wanting to impose sharia law on Britain’s capital. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Trump said Europe was “going to hell” because of immigration and called Khan a “terrible mayor,” falsely claiming London was on a path to sharia law. Riding a London bus the next day, Khan pushed back hard. “I think people are wondering what it is about this Muslim mayor who leads a liberal, multicultural, progressive, successful city that means I appear to be living rent-free in Donald Trump’s head,” he told reporters. Pressed on whether Trump’s rhetoric was Islamophobic, Khan said: “I think President Trump has shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic and he is Islamophobic.” Khan pointed to record numbers of Americans visiting London as a sign of the city’s appeal despite Trump’s attacks. The clash is the latest in a years-long battle between the two leaders, dating back to 2017 when Trump accused Khan of downplaying the London Bridge terror attack.
The first-ever recording of endangered leopard sharks mating in the wild has revealed a surprising “threesome” between two males and a female. Leopard sharks congregate regularly to mate at a site in New Caledonia in the South Pacific, said Australian marine biologist Hugo Lassauce, who filmed the encounter during a dive. Lassauce and his colleagues at the University of the Sunshine Coast had previously observed their courtship interactions—namely, males chasing after females—but not the act itself. Then during a dive in July 2024, Laussace came across two males grabbing a female’s pectoral fins with their mouths. The males held onto the female, who occasionally struggled to free herself, for more than an hour. One male then mated with the female for about a minute, followed by the other. The exhausted males then lay immobile on the seafloor while the female swam away. All three sharks were about 7 and a half feet long. Another biologist who co-authored a study on the encounter said it could provide insights into the genetic diversity of leopard sharks, as researchers hope to discover how many fathers contribute to the batches of eggs laid each year by females.