Roland Burris’ Secret Phone Call

A criminal investigation into how Roland Burris was appointed to replace Barack Obama in the Senate has uncovered some scandalous material. "I know I could give him a check," Burris said in a secretly recorded call with Governor Rod Blagojevich’s brother before his appointment to Senate. But Burris said he was worried they’d “catch hell” if it looked like he fundraised in exchange for the Senate seat. "And if I do get appointed that means I bought it," Burris said. Later, he commented: “And, and God knows number one, I, I wanna help Rod. Number two, I also wanna, you know, hope I get a consideration to get that appointment.” The Senate Ethics Committee, which is investigating Burris’ appointment by Blagojevich, got the transcript of the recorded call from a federal judge. Burris’ lawyer said since Burris never did send a check to Blago, he is innocent of wrong-doing.
