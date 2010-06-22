Rolling Stone McChrystal Interview: Afghan General Apologizes

The man leading the war effort in Afghanistan, Gen. Stanley McChrystal, apologized Tuesday for granting an interview with Rolling Stone, which published an article portraying the general as a lone wolf who feels betrayed by many White House officials. He has also been ordered to appear in person at the White House Wednesday, leading to speculation he could be ousted. In the magazine, an aide describes McChrystal as “disappointed” with President Obama after their first meeting, which the general said he found the president unprepared for. The article also says Ambassador Karl Eikenberry “betrayed” McChrystal, in the general’s view, when a memo leaked that said the ambassador doubted Afghan President Hamid Karzai was a good enough leader to justify the strategy building up his government. "Here's one that covers his flank for the history books," McChrystal told Rolling Stone. "Now, if we fail, they can say 'I told you so.'" The article said that McChrystal’s “real enemy” was “the wimps in the White House.” From Kabul Tuesday, McChrystal issued a statement saying, "I extend my sincerest apology for this profile. It was a mistake reflecting poor judgment and should never have happened." McChrystal's PR aide, Duncan Boothby, also resigned over the interview.
