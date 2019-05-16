Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled U.S. Dates After Mick Jagger’s Health Scare

The Rolling Stones announced new concert dates for their North American tour, just a day after Mick Jagger tweeted a video of himself rocking the dance floor weeks after heart-valve surgery. The band was forced to cancel its No Filter stadium tour—originally set to begin in April—after Jagger, 75, was told he needed the operation. The new tour will kick off with two concerts in Chicago June 21 and 25 and will end on Aug. 31 in Miami with a new concert added in New Orleans. The group promised to play classic hits like “Sympathy for the Devil” and “Paint It Black” on their official website. “We are delighted to announce the new U.S. and Canada tour dates today! All of the cities from the previously postponed shows are locked in, starting at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 21st and including a brand new date in New Orleans!”