Rolling Stones Guitarist, 82, Kills 2026 Stadium Tour
The Rolling Stones are not embarking on their Europe and U.K. tour in the coming year, a rep for the band told USA Today on Thursday, because its guitarist, Keith Richards, 82, wasn’t “keen” on the move this time around. “Nothing was confirmed, but when they properly sat down to discuss the tour, Keith said he didn’t think he could commit,” Bernard Doherty told the site. Richards “wasn’t keen on a big stadium tour for over four months at this time,” he added. The news comes after months of rumors that the band would release another album and continue its tradition of touring every year. Doherty acknowledged that the change “is hard for their fans,” but “The Stones will get back onstage when they’re good and ready.” Last year, the legendary band made 16 U.S. stops for its Hackney Diamonds Tour. In 2015, frontman Mick Jagger told Rolling Stone he had no plans to retire, despite what some naysayers might think.