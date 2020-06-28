Trump Is Really Pissing Off the Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones are threatening President Donald Trump with legal action for breaking a previous cease-and-desist directive not to use their music at his campaign rallies. Trump played the Stones hit “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” at his Tulsa rally last weekend despite an order by the group not to use it that dates to 2016. “The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement,” the Stones said in a statement released Sunday morning in the U.K. “If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed.’’ The family of Tom Petty have issued similar warnings to the Trump campaign for using his song “I Won’t Back Down” at the same Tulsa rally.