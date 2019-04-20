Roman Polanski Sues Academy of Motion Pictures Over Ousting

Director Roman Polanski is suing the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences claiming he was unfairly expelled from the organization. Polanski has been living in exile in France, having pleaded guilty to “unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.” The director was arrested in 1977 for raping a 13-year-old girl, and has lived in Europe for decades in order to avoid imprisonment. Despite his exile, he has continued to make films with major stars and in 2003 was awarded an Oscar for his film The Pianist. Polanski filed suit against the Academy this week, demanding he be reinstated after he was ousted last May. The lawsuit, filed in California, argues that the Academy did not follow proper protocol in his dismissal. Polanski was dismissed along with comedian Bill Cosby, months after they expelled producer Harvey Weinstein in reaction to the Me Too movement. The Academy has responded to Polanski's lawsuit, stating their actions were warranted. “The procedures taken to expel Mr. Polanski were fair and reasonable. The Academy stands behind its decision as appropriate,” a spokesperson said.