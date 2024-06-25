Roman Reigns’ Dad, WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i, Dies at 79
‘INDELIBLE’
Sika Anoa’i, the legendary WWE wrestler and father to current promotion star Roman Reigns, died on Tuesday, his nephew announced. He was 79. Jahrus Anoa’i shared the news on his Instagram, writing that his uncle had died peacefully. “Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark,” he said. “His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched.” Anoa’i rocketed to fame in 1979 after debuting alongside his brother, Afa, as the tag team the Wild Samoans. The pair clinched their first title as a duo the following year, going on to win the World Tag Team Championship belt twice more. Anoa’i retired in 1991, but remained active in the wrestling world, going on to train other wrestlers and found an independent wrestling promotion out of Pensacola, Florida. He and Afa were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. Anoa’i’s son, Roman Reigns, has been a dominant WWE figure since his 2010 debut. In 2020, after Reigns bested his cousin Jey Uso in an “I Quit” match at Hell in a Cell, the brothers made an appearance in the arena to celebrate his victory.