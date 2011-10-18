Romney and Perry’s Vicious Fight

CHEAT SHEET
It’s on now. Rick Perry pivots off a question from Anderson Cooper about the state of health care in Texas to talk about border security. He says “those who hire illegals ought to be penalized” and then attacks Mitt Romney for hiring illegal immigrants in his home. Romney laughs, and the two yell at each other. The audience boos, and Romney appeals to Cooper for order. Romney says he fired the immigrants when he discovered they were here illegally and calls for E-Verify. When Perry tries to speak over him again, Romney chides, “You have a problem with letting other people speak.”