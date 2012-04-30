Romney and Santorum to Meet This Week

CHEAT SHEET
Now that they're no longer political opponents, Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum might as well get to know each other. But their meeting will be "about more than moving toward an endorsement," insists Santorum's strategist John Brabender. "It's also about helping Rick and Governor Romney to get to know each other on a personal level. They've only talked in passing at the debates; they've never really gotten to know each other. Rick wants to sit down with Romney, one on one, and talk through some things."