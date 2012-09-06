Romney Camp Defends Welfare Claims

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Critics may be hailing Bill Clinton’s DNC speech Wednesday night as a convincing argument for President Obama’s reelection, but Mitt Romney doesn’t see it that way. His campaign issued a statement saying that Clinton “drew a stark contrast between himself and President Obama.” By highlighting his achievements and bipartisan efforts, Clinton “brought the disappointment and failure of President Obama’s time in office clearly into focus,” the statement said. Before Clinton’s speech, Romney also defended his claims that Obama “gutted” work requirements in welfare, the same claim that Clinton passionately refuted in his remarks that night.