Romney Engages Occupy Protesters

CHEAT SHEET
Nothing says “vote for me” like talking to the 99 percent. Mitt Romney took a break from campaigning in New Hampshire to engage with Occupy Wall Street protesters, and emphasized his support for a federal public-financing program for campaigns. When a protester complained about money in politics, Romney responded with an attack on President Obama, saying, “This president has been the first one to throw aside the public-funding program to break all those barriers and to spend massively more than any president in history.” Earlier in the day, Romney took heat for saying he likes to “fire people.” Last week, he responded to a protester by saying, “You had your turn, now it’s my turn.” Meanwhile, Gingrich skipped out on an appearance at his N.H. campaign headquarters, after his security team declared the front and back entrances unsafe.