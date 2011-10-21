Romney Eyes Iowa

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Politico
Mitt Romney was trounced by Mike Huckabee in Iowa during the last election and he's steered clear during this one, but there are signs he's giving the state a second look. Romney's visit to Iowa Thursday was only his third since August, and he hasn't spent any money on television or radio spots. But none of his competitors have been contesting Iowa, either, giving Romney an opportunity to swoop in before the state's Jan. 3 caucus. Securing Iowa, along with New Hampshire, where Romney is the favorite, would help him consolidate GOP support before the primaries really get going.