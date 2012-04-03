Romney Has Half of Delegates Needed

Being the anti-Romney may not be enough to keep Rick Santorum in the race. With Maryland called for Mitt Romney after only 1 percent of precincts reported, the former Massachusetts governor is looking to make a three-state sweep Tuesday that could help him lock up the Republican nomination. Romney scored at least 28 delegates in the state, with nine more Maryland delegates to be allocated. He now has 600 total delegates to Santorum's 273, and more than half of the 1,144 needed to secure the GOP's nod.