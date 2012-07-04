Romney: Health-Care Mandate Is a Tax

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CBS News
Mitt Romney has been decidedly silent on the Supreme Court's recent health-care decision, until now! The Republican presidential hopeful waited until the Fourth of July, when he could count on every American to be at home or work following the news closely (not!) to say that he does, in fact, believe President Obama's individual health-care mandate is a tax, like the Supreme Court said. He broke his views down real nice and slow for CBS's Jan Crawford, explaining that he agreed with the dissenting justices view that the mandate was not constitutional, but since the court ruled that it's a tax, so it is! Now that he's told Jan Crawford, he should probably let his top advisers know where he stands on the issue.