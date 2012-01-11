Romney: I Expect ‘All Guns Blazing’

CHEAT SHEET
Looks like somebody has developed a thick skin. Mitt Romney said Wednesday morning that he expects “all guns blazing in my direction” from his fellow Republican candidates after his wins in Iowa and New Hampshire. Romney said he has “broad shoulders” and can handle the attacks. Romney defended his record at Bain Capital, the corporate downsizing firm that he headed, and tried to focus instead on President Obama’s bailout of General Motors in 2009. Romney boasted of his success among Tea Party members and evangelicals in New Hampshire, but he also acknowledged he faces an “uphill climb” in South Carolina. Romney won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday night with 40 percent of the vote, with Ron Paul finishing a strong second at 23 percent and Jon Huntsman in third with 17 percent.