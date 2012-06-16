Romney Knocks Obama’s Resume

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Gaffe or gibe? On Saturday, Mitt Romney fumbled the president’s qualifications at a campaign stop in Weatherly, Pa. “He upon becoming governor–excuse me, president last time–governor might have been a better job for him to have started with,” Romney said. The former governor of Massachusetts picked up the ball and ran with it, adding, “I think it helps to have been in business before you actually start to run something in government. And then after you’ve done something in government, it helps to start perhaps a little lower level before you become president.” By the same token, Mitt, one might want to crack a smile before attempting standup.