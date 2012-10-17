CHEAT SHEET
It seems Obama’s debate bounce has yet to kick in. Mitt Romney leads among likely voters, according to a new Gallup poll. The poll found that Romney would take about 51 percent of the vote, compared to 45 percent for Obama. The seven-day rolling average has had Romney ahead for much of October, but his position has strengthened as the month has gone on. Gallup deems likely voters to be those most likely to vote based on their responses to questions about current voting intentions, thought given to the election, and past voting behavior.