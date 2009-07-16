Romney Leads the GOP Pack

CHEAT SHEET
Sarah Palin may be eating up all the headlines, but Mitt Romney, it seems, is quietly in the lead for 2012’s Republican Primary. “Mitt Romney is, at this point, far, far ahead in the 2012 stakes,” Ben Smith writes at Politico. “He has a real organization, he's raising more money than anyone else—his PAC revealed the details of a $1.6 million first six month today—and he's spreading the money around wisely. Sarah Palin’s PAC, meanwhile, has raised less than half of Romney’s total. Smith writes that Romney’s biggest advantage is that, unlike all of his likely rivals, “he’s clearly and unambiguously running.”