Romney: Obama Failed in Afghanistan

Just one week after Staff Sgt. Robert Bales allegedly went on a rampage in Afghanistan, killing 16 civilians, GOP presidential hopeful Mitt Romney hit out at President Obama on Fox News Sunday, saying he has failed in the country. Romney said the president is partly to blame for the “chaos” there and should have been “more engaged” with military commanders as well as with Afghan President Hamid Karzai. Romney also blamed Obama for rising gas prices and called on Energy Secretary Steven Chu, Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lisa Jackson to be fired. “This gas-hike trio has been doing the job over the last three and a half years, and gas prices are up,” he said.