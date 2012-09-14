CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Romney Overshares on ‘Live!’

    POLITICAL NUDITY

    Nicholas Kamm / AFP

    TMI, Mitt. The Republican presidential nominee taped an interview Friday with Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan for an episode of Live! that is set to air Sept. 18, and his confessions are likely to leave voters slack-jawed. Romney revealed some of his guilty pleasures, which includes Jersey Shore Snooki: “Look how tiny she’s gotten. She’s lost weight. She’s energetic. Just her spark-plug personality is kind of fun.” But the most tantalizing, if not maybe the most disturbing bit, was his revelation that he prefers to wear “as little as possible” to bed.

    Read it at Daily Mail