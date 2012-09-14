Romney Overshares on ‘Live!’

CHEAT SHEET
TMI, Mitt. The Republican presidential nominee taped an interview Friday with Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan for an episode of Live! that is set to air Sept. 18, and his confessions are likely to leave voters slack-jawed. Romney revealed some of his guilty pleasures, which includes Jersey Shore Snooki: “Look how tiny she’s gotten. She’s lost weight. She’s energetic. Just her spark-plug personality is kind of fun.” But the most tantalizing, if not maybe the most disturbing bit, was his revelation that he prefers to wear “as little as possible” to bed.