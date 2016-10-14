Romney: Party Will Take Time to Heal

CHEAT SHEET
Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney lamented during an interview on Friday that the Republican party is badly damaged and "it will be very difficult" to put it back together again. He went on to say that it was not impossible for Donald Trump to win but gave him a "maybe 25%" chance of doing so. "It’s hard for me to gauge what would happen if Mr. Trump were to lose," Romney said. "I think it’s more likely he’ll lose than not. If he were to win, I think my party would be particularly troubled between those who were strong supporters of Mr. Trump and a smaller number at that stage who would be wanting to go in a different direction."