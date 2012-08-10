Romney Picks Ryan as VP

CHEAT SHEET
The wait is over. Hours after Mitt Romney’s campaign released a media advisory late Friday night announcing that the Republican candidate would unveil his choice for veep on Saturday morning, they've announced that they've chosen Wisconsin Representative Paul Ryan. Romney will make the official announcement at 9 a.m. in Norfolk, Va. Ryan, chairman of the House Budget Committee, is perhaps best known for his divisive deficit-slashing plan.