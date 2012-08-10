CHEAT SHEET
    Romney Picks Ryan as VP

    CAMPAIGN 2012

    The wait is over. Hours after Mitt Romney’s campaign released a media advisory late Friday night announcing that the Republican candidate would unveil his choice for veep on Saturday morning, they've announced that they've chosen Wisconsin Representative Paul Ryan. Romney will make the official announcement at 9 a.m. in Norfolk, Va. Ryan, chairman of the House Budget Committee, is perhaps best known for his divisive deficit-slashing plan.

