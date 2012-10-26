Romney Poaches ‘Change’ Mantra

CHEAT SHEET
“Together we can bring real change to this country,” Romney told a crowd at a factory in Iowa Friday. “Wait, wasn’t that my line?” President Obama must have been wondering on a campaign bus somewhere. If the last two days of speeches are any indication, Romney seems to have adapted the president’s famous 2008 campaign slogan in order to argue that his rival has strayed from his original promises. Romney’s aides said this new angle will be the GOP candidate’s last new line of attack against Obama. “True to form, Mitt Romney’s most recent ‘major policy speech’ included dishonest attacks and empty promises of change, but no new policy,” the president’s campaign responded.