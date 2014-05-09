CHEAT SHEET

    Romney: Raise the Minimum Wage

    Speaking on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Mitt Romney said he supports raising the federal minimum wage. “I, for instance, as you know, part company with many of the conservatives in my party on the issue of the minimum wage. I think we ought to raise it. Because frankly, our party is all about more jobs and better pay." Senate Republicans recently shot down a bill that would have raised it to $10.10. Tim Pawlenty and Rick Santorum also came out recently for an increase in the minimum wage. Romney also took a swipe at Hillary Clinton, saying her time at the State Department will be an "enormous liability for her. Because this is, after all, the evidence of her leadership capacity. And frankly, the four years that she served as secretary of State were not good years for the United States of America abroad."

